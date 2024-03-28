Clarke closed Wednesday's 136-124 loss to the Lakers with six points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 21 minutes.

Clarke tore his Achilles in early March last season and needed over a year to recover before he was able to return to NBA action. The Gonzaga product was able to give Memphis 21 minutes off the bench in his season debut, and he recorded a team-best plus-15 point differential while he was on the court. Given his long layoff, Clarke doesn't figure to see minutes much higher than the amount he played Wednesday, especially with the Grizzlies out of playoff contention.