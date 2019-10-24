Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Plays 26 minutes in debut
Clarke tallied eight points (3-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, and one block in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 120-101 loss to the Heat.
Clarke came up a few points and boards shy of a double-double in his regular season debut. He took advantage of the fact that Jonas Valanciunas (foot) was limited to 16 minutes, even sinking a three, which was not really part of Clarke's game at the college level. While it's encouraging that Clarke was able to make an impact in his first tilt, it remains to be seen how many minutes he will be able to earn once Valanciunas is fully healthy.
