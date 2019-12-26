Clarke posted 10 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist in 21 minutes during Monday's 145-115 loss to the Spurs.

Clarke has seen a reduction in workload over the past three games, garnering 19.0 minutes per contest after playing 24.3 minutes per contest across his previous four appearances. The drop in minutes directly coincides with Grayson Allen's return from injury, and the Grizzlies have been almost completely healthy lately. Unless more frontcourt or wing players miss time, Clarke may consistently hover in the high-teens and low-20s in terms of minutes. He can still provide fantasy value seeing that type of workload, but he will be much harder to hang on to in shallower fantasy formats if that continues.