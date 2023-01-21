Clarke produced 20 points (7-7 FG, 6-10 FT), 10 rebounds, two blocks and one steal over 22 minutes during Friday's 122-121 loss to the Lakers.

Clarke didn't miss from the field Friday, making all seven of his attempts en route to his second-highest scoring mark of the campaign. The fourth-year forward also pulled down 10 boards -- five of which came on the offensive end -- to record his fifth double-double of the season, and his first since Dec. 23. It's hard to fault Clarke's performance against Los Angeles, though his big numbers are somewhat soured by his missed free throw with 1.2 seconds remaining that prevented Memphis from tying the score.