The Grizzlies recalled Clarke (Achilles) from the G League's Memphis Hustle on Saturday.

Clarke was assigned and recalled on the same day and presumably went through another practice with the Grizzlies' G League affiliate, as the Hustle didn't play a game Saturday. The veteran forward has yet to play this season while rehabbing from an Achilles surgery last year, but he's nearing a return to game action. However, even when cleared, Clarke figures to operate under major restrictions.