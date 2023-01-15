Clarke (hip) tallied 11 points (4-4 FG, 3-4 FT), three steals, two rebounds and two assists in 19 minutes off the bench in Saturday's 130-112 win over the Pacers.

Clarke rejoined the rotation after missing the Grizzlies' first six games of January with the hip injury, nearly matching frontcourt starters Jaren Jackson (22 minutes) and Steven Adams (22 minutes) in playing time. Fellow reserve big man Santi Aldama (26 minutes) also saw plenty of run, so head coach Taylor Jenkins may have just been opting to take it easy on some of the Grizzlies' top players against an overmatched opponent. In more competitive matchups, Clarke could see his playing time trend closer to 15 minutes, making it tough to rely on him in anything shallower than a 14-team category league.