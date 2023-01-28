Clarke accumulated 15 points (5-9 FG, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and three steals across 28 minutes during Friday's 111-100 loss to the Timberwolves.

Clarke remained in the starting lineup Friday, turning in another productive game. With Steven Adams (knee) set to miss up to five weeks, Clarke appears as though he will be the primary beneficiary. Head coach Taylor Jenkins has already alluded to the fact he could change his starting lineup based on the opponent. However, Clarke should still play significant minutes, even when coming off the bench, making him a must-add player across most formats.