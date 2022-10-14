Clarke amassed 16 points (5-8 FG, 6-7 FT), five rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 18 minutes in Thursday's 126-111 victory in Detroit.

Clarke lived in the paint in his 18 minutes, grabbing five offensive rebounds and never attempting a shot beyond four feet. It was his best scoring night of the preseason and second time he reached double-digits. He's averaging 19.0 minutes and 10.2 points on 54.2 percent shooting and 14-for-17 from the charity stripe.