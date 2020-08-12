Clarke tallied 15 points (7-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, an assist and a blocked shot across 29 minutes in Tuesday's 122-107 loss to the Celtics.

The Grizzlies started off with Anthony Tolliver at the four but quickly gave way to Clarke. After Jaren Jackson (knee) went down, it was expected that Clarke would be the primary beneficiary, and although it didn't happen that way initially, it appears he now has a firmer foothold on the job.