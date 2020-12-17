Clarke (groin) is questionable for Thursday's preseason game against the Hawks.
The 24-year-old sat out the first two preseason games due to right groin soreness, but he may be able to take the court Thursday. The Grizzlies also unsurprisingly announced that they exercised Clarke's club option for the 2021-22 season on Wednesday.
