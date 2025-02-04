Clarke (back) has been listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Raptors.
After missing Monday's win against the Spurs, Clarke could be trending toward missing a second straight game for Memphis as he deals with back soreness. If he misses Wednesday's game in Toronto, Santi Aldama and Jay Huff will likely see a bump in minutes off the bench.
