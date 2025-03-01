Clarke has been listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Spurs with a laceration on his lip.

Clarke has missed just four games this season for the Grizzlies, but he might not play Saturday against San Antonio. After missing most of last season for Memphis, the veteran big man has returned to his regular workload, playing 18.8 minutes per game. However, he's averaging career-low numbers in points (8.1), rebounds (5.0) and assists (1.0). The team could turn to Santi Aldama, GG Jackson and Jay Huff to help shoulder the load in the frontcourt if Clarke is ruled out against the Spurs.