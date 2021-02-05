Clarke is questionable for Saturday's game against the Pelicans due to right calf soreness.
Clarke has played well since entering the starting five on the fourth game of the season, as he's scored in single-digits just twice and is shooting 50.6 percent from the field. If he ends up shelved Saturday, look for Kyle Anderson, Desmond Bane and John Konchar to possibly see more usage.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Well-rounded performance in win•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Double-digits in eight straight•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Next three games postponed•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Wednesday's game postponed•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Contributes 17 points in win•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Turns in first double-double•