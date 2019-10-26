Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Questionable Sunday
Clarke is considered questionable due to a sore back for Sunday's game against the Nets.
Clarke popped up on the injury report Saturday afternoon, and the team will wait until shootaround Sunday to update his status. The rookie has averaged 24 minutes per game through his first two NBA contests.
