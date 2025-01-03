Clarke (calf) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Kings.
Clarke has been sidelined for the Grizzlies' last two games due to a right soleus strain. Jaren Jackson would continue to start at center while Jay Huff serves as the first big man off the bench if Clarke and Zach Edey (concussion) are unable to play Friday.
