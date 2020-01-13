Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Questionable Tuesday
Clarke is questionable for Tuesday's slate against Houston due to right thumb soreness.
The rookie has emerged from Sunday's win over Golden State with apparent right thumb soreness, though it remains unclear how severe the injury may be. Nevertheless, if Clarke is ruled unavailable, Solomon Hill is a prime candidate to see increased run versus the Rockets. Clarke may ultimately be considered a game-time call Tuesday, and news confirming his status should surface before tip-off.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Modest effort Tuesday•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Superb showing versus Hornets•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Hands out career-high five assists•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Posts 10 points Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Impresses off bench•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Absent from injury report•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...