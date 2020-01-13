Play

Clarke is questionable for Tuesday's slate against Houston due to right thumb soreness.

The rookie has emerged from Sunday's win over Golden State with apparent right thumb soreness, though it remains unclear how severe the injury may be. Nevertheless, if Clarke is ruled unavailable, Solomon Hill is a prime candidate to see increased run versus the Rockets. Clarke may ultimately be considered a game-time call Tuesday, and news confirming his status should surface before tip-off.

More News
Our Latest Stories