Clarke is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game at Miami due to a sore calf.
The issue doesn't look to be anything overly serious, but Clarke's status will be worth keeping an eye on after shootaround Tuesday morning. He played 21 minutes off the bench in Sunday's win over Philly, finishing with 15 points, two rebounds, two assists and a block.
