Clarke had just six points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3PT) and five rebounds in Wednesday's loss to Utah.
Starting in place of Jaren Jackson Jr., Clarke did add two steals and a block on the defensive end, but he was mostly ineffective as the Grizzlies dropped to 0-4 in seeding play.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Starting in place of Jackson•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Superb showing versus Trail Blazers•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Nears double-double in scrimmage•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Efficient 11 points in scrimmage•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Ready to go in Orlando•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Expected back when season resumes•