Clarke accrued nine points (4-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT) and six rebounds in 21 minutes during Sunday's 106-99 win over the Wizards.

With Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill now out of the picture, the thought was that Clarke could see an uptick in playing time down the stretch of the season. This outing wasn't the best sign for things to come. Before their trade, Crowder played 25 percent of his minutes at power forward, while 30 percent of Hill's minutes came at that spot. Clarke is currently playing 71 percent of his minutes at the four, with the rest being split up between small forward and center. We'll need more than this small sample size before worrying over Clarke's lack of increased opportunity. Regardless, he's been a solid, mid-round fantasy asset.