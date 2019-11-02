Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Ready to go Saturday
Clarke (back) is available for Saturday's game against the Suns.
Clarke was considered questionable for the contest but will play through the back soreness for the second straight game. The rookie first-round pick is averaging 10.5 points, 5.0 rebounds 1.0 assist and 1.5 blocks in 23.3 minutes through his first four career games.
