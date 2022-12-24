Clarke posted 24 points (7-10 FG, 10-10 FT), 10 rebounds and two steals over 21 minutes during Friday's 125-100 victory over Phoenix.

Clarke played only 21 minutes in the win, but he maximized his time on the court, tying for the team lead with 24 points on a very efficient shooting line from both the field and the charity stripe. He also found time to grab 10 boards -- five of which were on the offensive end -- to finish with his fourth double-double of the campaign. Clarke has been a sparkplug for the Grizzlies while working primarily as a reserve, and he's scored double-digit points in 10 straight contests despite averaging less than 21 minutes per game over that span.