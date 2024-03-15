Clarke (Achilles) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Thunder.
Clarke, who's yet to play this year while rehabbing from Achilles surgery, is nearing a return to game action but will miss at least one more contest. His next chance to suit up will come Monday in Sacramento, but even if he's cleared to suit up, Clarke will likely be under major restrictions.
