Clarke (calf) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Hawks.
A sore left calf will keep Clarke out for both halves of the Grizzlies' back-to-back after he missed Tuesday night's win over Miami. Both Kyle Anderson and Dillon Brooks saw slightly elevated roles against Miami, while Killian Tillie picked up 13 minutes off the bench.
