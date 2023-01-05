Clarke (hip) is out for Thursday's game versus the Magic.
Clarke will miss his third straight game Thursday due to left hip soreness. Xavier Tillman will likely continue to see extended minutes in his absence. Clarke's will have an extra day to recover for Sunday's matchup with the Jazz.
