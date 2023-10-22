Clarke (Achilles) has no timeline for return after suffering a torn Achilles in March, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Clarke underwent a secondary procedure on his Achilles in the offseason, but updates on his recovery have been scarce. The 27-year-old's absence is exasperated by news of Steven Adams' season-ending knee surgery. Xavier Tillman, Santi Aldama and potentially David Roddy will be heavily relied upon in the frontcourt.