Clarke won't play Wednesday against the Cavaliers due to left Achilles injury management, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Since making his season debut March 27 following a 12-plus-month recovery from surgery to repair a torn Achilles' tendon, Clarke has appeared in six of the Grizzlies' last seven games, averaging 11.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.0 blocks and 0.8 steals in 22.3 minutes. His lone absence during that stretch came in the front end of a back-to-back set, and he'll be in street clothes Wednesday after playing 27 minutes while making his first start of the season in Tuesday's 102-87 loss to the Spurs. With Clarke and Jaren Jackson (quadricep) sidelined Wednesday, among several others, the Grizzlies will likely be forced to rely heavily on Trey Jemison, Jack White, Timmy Allen and Lamar Stevens (groin) to fill minutes in the frontcourt.