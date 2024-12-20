Clarke will come off the bench in Thursday's game against the Warriors.
With Zach Edey returning to the starting five, Clarke will slide to the bench. The 28-year-old came off the bench in his first nine outings this season, during which he averaged 5.1 points and 2.7 rebounds across 14.7 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Solid inside during victory•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Starting role continues•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Nears double-double in win•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Good to go, starting Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Participates in shootaround Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Questionable to play Friday•