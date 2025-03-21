Clarke (knee) won't play in Friday's game against the Clippers.
Clarke picked up a right knee injury during Wednesday's game against the Blazers, and the issue will force him to miss Friday's matchup. Zach Edey and Marvin Bagley should feature at center in Clarke's absence.
