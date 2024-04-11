Clarke has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Lakers due to a right hand contusion.
Clarke was unavailable Wednesday against the Cavaliers due to left Achilles injury management, and he'll sit out Friday due to a hand issue. The Grizzlies continue to deal with multiple absences late in the year, and Clarke's final chance to return during the regular season will be Sunday against the Nuggets.
