Clarke has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Lakers due to a right hand contusion.

Clarke was unavailable Wednesday against the Cavaliers due to left Achilles injury management, and he'll sit out Friday due to a hand issue. The Grizzlies continue to deal with multiple absences late in the year, and Clarke's final chance to return during the regular season will be Sunday against the Nuggets.

