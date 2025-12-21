Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Ruled out for Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clarke (calf) will not play Monday against the Thunder.
Clarke left Saturday's game against the Wizards after four minutes and was unable to return. The Grizzlies went ahead and ruled him out for the first leg of this back-to-back set, and it remains to be seen if he'll be ready in time for Tuesday's action against the Jazz.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Early exit Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Doubtful to return•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Limited workload in debut•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Starting Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Making season debut•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Upgraded to questionable•