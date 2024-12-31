Share Video

Clarke (calf) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Suns.

Clarke will join a laundry list of Grizzlies players on the sideline due to a right soleus strain, including fellow center Zach Edey (concussion). With both of the big men sidelined, Jay Huff and Colin Castleton should see a bump in minutes behind Jaren Jackson.

