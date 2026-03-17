Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Ruled out for Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clarke (calf) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.
Clarke hasn't played since Dec. 20 due to a right calf strain, though he's expected to be re-evaluated soon. The 29-year-old big man should be considered doubtful for future contests until Memphis offers an update on his progress.
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