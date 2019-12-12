Clarke (oblique) will not play Friday against the Bucks.

Clarke will be withheld from the first half of Memphis' upcoming back-to-back set for maintenance purposes as the Grizzlies look to ease him back into action following a four-game absence due to a hip injury. The rookie is expected to return for Saturday's game against the Wizards. Clarke played 22 minutes against the Suns on Wednesday and finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.