Clarke produced 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block over 17 minutes during Monday's 143-106 loss to the Knicks.

The Grizzlies have a very deep rotation when the team is mostly healthy, making it hard for Clarke to see a significant workload. Clarke has averaged 19.0 minutes across 13 January appearances to go with 8.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals.