Clarke produced 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block over 17 minutes during Monday's 143-106 loss to the Knicks.
The Grizzlies have a very deep rotation when the team is mostly healthy, making it hard for Clarke to see a significant workload. Clarke has averaged 19.0 minutes across 13 January appearances to go with 8.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Plays just 16 minutes•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Coming off bench Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Starting Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Good to go Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Questionable to play Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Ruled out for Tuesday•