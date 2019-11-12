Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Scores 14 in Monday's win
Clarke posted 14 points (6-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt), eight rebounds and one assist in 18 minutes during Monday's 113-109 win over the Spurs.
Clarke returned to the lineup following a one-game absence to rest a back issue that had been bothering him for about a week. He was removed from the injury report prior to this one, and while Clarke didn't receive a ton of minutes he certainly made the most of his time. Wednesday's tilt versus the Hornets represents a fantasy-friendly matchup prior to bouts versus two of the stingier defensive clubs in the Jazz (Friday) and the Nuggets (Sunday).
