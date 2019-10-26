Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Scores 14 points in 25 minutes
Clarke tallied 14 points (7-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five rebounds, three blocks, one assist, and one steal in 25 minutes during Friday's 110-102 loss to the Bulls.
Clarke finished with 14 points in 25 minutes Friday, continuing his solid start to the season. Clarke also flashed his defensive upside, recording three blocks and one steal. We do need to keep in mind Jonas Valanciunas is yet to play his full allotment of minutes as he continues to work his way back from injury. Clarke could see his playing time reduce slightly over the coming weeks as a result. With that being said, he has plenty to offer the young Grizzlies team and hances are he works his way into meaningful minutes no matter the surrounding personnel.
