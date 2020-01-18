Clarke totaled 15 points (6-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds and two blocks in 25 minutes during Friday's 113-109 victory over the Cavaliers.

Clarke was impactful off the bench, closing the game to end with 15 points and a pair of blocks. Clarke is basically a lock to be a top-100 player moving forward. His playing time could trend up at some point which would elevate his ceiling but for now, 25 minutes appears to be the expectation. He should be rostered in all formats at this point despite continuing to come off the bench.