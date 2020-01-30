Clarke supplied 17 points (7-10 FG, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, three steals and one assist in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 127-106 win over the Knicks.

Clarke was superb, providing efficient offense while displaying his defensive acumen as well. Jaren Jackson found himself in foul trouble with five across 19 minutes, and Clarke was called upon to produce. He has now scored in double figures in four straight games and will look to keep it rolling in Friday's matchup versus the Pelicans.