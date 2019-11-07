Clarke had 18 points (7-7 FG, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds and two assists during Memphis' 137-121 win over Minnesota on Wednesday.

Clarke lasted just one game as a starter, but he thrived with the second unit and scored in double digits for the fifth time in his last six outings. He has been one of the Grizzlies' most consistent players, and should continue to have a prominent role on the offense despite coming off the bench on a regular basis. Clarke will try to continue his solid run of form Friday on the road against the Magic.