Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Scores 18 points off bench
Clarke had 18 points (7-7 FG, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds and two assists during Memphis' 137-121 win over Minnesota on Wednesday.
Clarke lasted just one game as a starter, but he thrived with the second unit and scored in double digits for the fifth time in his last six outings. He has been one of the Grizzlies' most consistent players, and should continue to have a prominent role on the offense despite coming off the bench on a regular basis. Clarke will try to continue his solid run of form Friday on the road against the Magic.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Back to bench•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Blocks four shots in starting role•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Starting Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Listed as probable•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Strong showing off bench•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Ready to go Saturday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.