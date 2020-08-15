Clarke poured in 20 points (8-11 FG, 4-5 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 25 minutes during Saturday's 126-122 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Clarke continued to torment the Trail Blazers, albeit in a loss. He amassed a career high in made threes and scored at least 20 for the third time in three meetings against Portland. He missed just six field-goal attempts (27-of-33) in three games against the Trail Blazers and owns the NBA record for highest field-goal percentage ever posted by a rookie. Assuming Clarke's role increases as a sophomore, he'll likely be a valuable contributor for fantasy purposes.