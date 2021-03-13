Clarke went for 20 points (8-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three blocks, one assist and one steal in Friday's loss to Denver.

In 30 minutes off the bench, Clarke had one off is better efforts of the campaign, falling one point short of his season high in scoring, while establishing a new season high with three blocks. The second-year forward has been maddeningly inconsistent, for the most part, but his counting-stat averages are virtually the same as last season's. However, he's shooting 52.1 percent from the field (down from 61.8% last season) and 67.3 percent at the line (down from 75.9%).