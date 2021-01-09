Clarke recorded 21 points (9-22 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, two blocks and a steal across 33 minutes in Friday's win over the Nets.
Clarke posted a season-high in scoring while ending two rebounds shy of what would've been his first double-double of the season. The second-year forward has started each of Memphis' last five games and has looked impressive, scoring in double digits four times and making an impact on both ends of the court -- he is also averaging 6.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game during that five-game span.
