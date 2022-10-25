Clarke amassed 13 points (4-5 FG, 5-6 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 17 minutes during Monday's 134-124 victory over the Nets.

Clarke was extremely efficient, but he provided little else. He hasn't seen a bump in usage amid the extended absence of Jaren Jackson (foot), instead surpassed by Santi Aldama. Clarke appears poised to hover around 20 minutes. Across his four NBA seasons, Clarke has averaged 10.9 points and 5.6 rebounds in 21.8 minutes per game.