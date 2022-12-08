Clarke chipped in 17 points (8-10 FG, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one block across 25 minutes during Wednesday's 123-102 win over the Thunder.

Clarke saw most of his production in the fourth quarter to the tune of eight points on 4-of-5 shooting from the field to help close out the Thunder. He only missed two of his 10 shot attempts in the game to finish with a season-high 17 on the night while also grabbing eight boards and a block. The Grizzlies power forward is shooting 70.6 percent through Memphis' four-game winning streak to begin the month and has grabbed eight or more rebounds in two of his last three.