Clarke was selected by the Grizzlies with the No. 23 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Memphis traded up two spots to get the pick from Oklahoma City, which will receive the No. 23 pick -- which Memphis got from Utah in the Mike Conley deal -- as well as a future second-rounder as compensation. In Clarke, Memphis gets one of the best pure athletes in the draft and a player who should be able to step in and contribute right away. In his one season at Gonzaga after transferring in from San Jose State, Clarke averaged 16.9 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 3.2 blocks per game.