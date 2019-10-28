Clarke (back) played 26 minutes off the bench Sunday in the Grizzlies' 134-133 overtime win over the Nets, finishing with 10 points (5-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block.

Clarke's efficiency from the field took a hit thanks to the missed three-point shots, but the rookie big man otherwise filled out the box score impressively even as he nursed a back injury coming into the contest. Though Clarke has played between 23 and 26 minutes in all three of the Grizzlies' contests to date, it's worth noting that coach Taylor Jenkins has limited Jonas Valanciunas' workload while the starting center is still recovering from a preseason foot injury. Valanciunas was up to 20 minutes Sunday and should settle into the 25-to-30-minute range before long, so despite his early success, Clarke may still be at risk of losing a little playing time in the near future.