Clarke produced 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one block in 21 minutes during Friday's 132-111 win over New Orleans.

Clarke scraped home with just his second double-double of the season as the Grizzlies easily accounted for the Pelicans. Despite a few flashes this season, Clarke has been unable to carve out a role worthy of a 12-team league. Managers should keep an eye on things in Memphis just in case he is able to move up the pecking order at some point in the future. With that said, the probability of that happening feels quite low.