Clarke finished Sunday's 119-109 loss to the Celtics with 14 points (7-8 FG, 0-3 FT) and two rebounds in 23 minutes off the bench.

The fourth-year big has remained on the second unit for six straight games while Xavier Tillman starts at center in place of Steven Adams (knee), but Clarke has been the more consistently productive option of the two. Over those six games, Clarke's averaging 10.8 points, 5.7 boards and 1.5 assists in 20.2 minutes a game.