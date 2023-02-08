Clarke finished with 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-3 FT) and 13 rebounds in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 104-89 win over the Bulls.

Clarke made the most of his minutes off the bench and recorded his first double-double of the season since posting a 20-point, 10-rebound effort against the Lakers on Jan. 20. Clarke has scored in double figures in five of his last seven outings, including in each of the three starts he made during that span, and he's averaging 12.0 points with 6.4 rebounds per game over that stretch.