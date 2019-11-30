Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Solid effort off bench
Clarke had 13 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 3PT, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block in 18 minutes off the bench during Friday's 103-94 loss against the Jazz.
Clarke has scored in double digits in all but three games this season, and he has managed to remain extremely consistent despite limited playing time off the bench. The rookie should continue to produce Sunday on the road against the Timberwolves even if he fails to reach the 25-minute mark, something that has happened in three of his last four games.
